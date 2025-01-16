ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the Premier League hits the road as Liverpool visits Brentford. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Brentford-Liverpool prediction and pick.

Brentford comes into the game at 8-4-9 on the year, sitting in tenth in the Premier League currently. They have won just one of their last six EPL games though, also coming away with two draws in the process. In their last game, they did manage a draw facing Manchester City. After a scoreless first half, Phil Foden would score twice to give Manchester City the 2-0 lead. Still, Yoane Wissa scored in the 82nd minute, and then Christian Norgaard scored in the second minute of stoppage time to come away with the 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is 14-5-1 on the year, sitting on top of the Premier League. They have not lost an EPL game since falling to Nottingham Forest 1-0 in September of 2024. Still, they have drawn in their last two games. In their last game, they faced Nottingham Forest. Nottingham Forest scored in the eighth minute on a goal from Chris Wood to take the lead. Diogo Jota would come in as a sub in the 66th minute, and would immediately make an impact, scoring in the 66th minute as well. This would result in a 1-1 draw.

Brentford and Liverpool have faced seven times since the start of the 2021 season. Liverpool has won five times, while Brentford has one win and then has been one draw.

Here are the Brentford-Liverpool Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brentford-Liverpool Odds

Brentford: +490

Liverpool: +390

Draw: -210

Over 3.5 goals: -110

Under 3.5 goals: -110

How to Watch Brentford vs. Liverpool

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Brentford Will Win

Brentford has now scored in 17 of 21 Premier League fixtures this year while scoring 40 goals across 21 fixtures. That is good for 1.9 goals per game this year. They have been much better at home this year. Brentford is scoring 2.64 goals per game at home this year, scoring in ten of 11 EPL fixtures at home.

Bryan Mbuemo has led the way for Brentford this year. Mbeumo has scored 13 goals on an expected 6.6 this year, while also adding three assists. Meanwhile, Yoane Wissa has scored 11 goals on an expected 9.9, while also having two assists. Wissa has also been highly accurate this year. He has taken 42 shots, with 20 hitting the target. Further, Kevin Schade has been solid this year, often being used as a substitute. He has scored five goals and two assists this year.

Brentford has not been as strong on the defensive end of the pitch. They are allowing 1.76 goals per game this year. Brentford has four clean sheets on the year, but all of them are on the road. The defense has been stronger in the second half, allowing just .86 goals per second half this year.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool is the top-scoring team in the Premier League this year. They have scored in 19 of 20 games this year in EPL play. The only time they did not score was in the lone loss they had this year. Further, they are scoring 2.4 goals per game this year, scoring 48 goals in 20 EPL fixtures. They have also scored well on the road, scoring in all ten road fixtures this year, and averaging 2.8 goals per game.

Mohamed Salah, in the middle of contract negotiations, has continued to play well this year. Salah has 18 goals on an expected 16.8 and has 13 assists in EPL play this year, including five via a penalty kick. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has scored eight goals and has two assists in the Premier League season. Further, Diogo Jota, who made a massive impact as a sub last game, has scored five goals with two assists. Finally, Cody Gapoko has six goals this year, on an expected 3.9, while adding two assists.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just 20 goals this year in 1920EPL fixtures. They have not been as good on the road, but still have allowed just 12 goals in ten fixtures on the road, good for 1.2 goals against per game on the road.

Final Brentford-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

While Liverpool is tops in the Premier League in goals, Brentford is fifth. They are also just one goal behind Arsenal and Chelsea as a top-three-scoring team in the EPL. Further, they have been scoring well as of late. They have scored seven goals in their last two games. At home, they have just three games in which they have failed to score twice. This game should come with plenty of goals, so take the over.

Final Brentford-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (-110)