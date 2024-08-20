ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the road to take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a NL Central matchup. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Brewers-Cardinals Projected Starters

Frankie Montas vs. Erick Fedde

Frankie Montas (5-8) with a 4.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 107.1 innings pitched, 96K/48BB, .258 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: No Decision, 5 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 5.55 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 58.1 innings pitched, 54K/33BB, .250 oBA

Erick Fedde (8-6) with a 3.40 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 137.2 innings pitched, 120K/38BB, .231 oBA

Last Start: at Cincinnati Reds: Loss, 6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 1o starts, 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 58 innings pitched, 56K/14BB, .212 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +106

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Frankie Montas has enjoyed his change of scenery this season. He was traded at the deadline, and is pitching well. In fact, the Brewers are 3-0 in games he pitches. Montas has thrown 14 innings for the Brewers, he has struck out 18, and he has a 3.36 ERA. Montas needs to continue to throw the ball well and give the Brewers a chance to win this game. If he can have another good, the Brewers will start this series off with a victory.

Montas has pitched against the Cardinals twice this season. He was with the Cincinnati Reds at the time, but it was against the Cardinals, nonetheless. In his two games against the Cardinals, Montas has thrown 12 innings, allowed just eight hits, four runs, and he has 10 strikeouts. Both of his starts were quality, so his team has had a great chance to win both times. If Montas can have another quality start against this Cardinals lineup, the Brewers will win the game.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. Louis needs Erick Fedde to get back to the way he was pitching when he was with the Chicago White Sox. Fedde was having a great year before being traded, and it is easy to see why the Cardinals were so interested in him. However, he had two road starts in which he struggled. His one home start as very good, though. He shut down the Tampa Bay Rays by going five innings, allowing just one run on four hits, and striking out six. If he can have another home start like that, the Cardinals will win.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are playing some great baseball right now. They have won five games in a row, and they just swept the Cleveland Guardians. Milwaukee has been able to beat the Cardinals in six of their seven matchups, as well. I do not think that is going to change. Montas has pitched well for the Brewers while Fedde has struggled for the Cardinals. I am fully expecting the Brewers to continue their win streak. The Brewers are the underdogs in this game, but I think they come away with a win on the road Tuesday night.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (+106)