The Milwakee Brewers and Chicago Cubs begin a crucial three game series Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Brewers are playing their best baseball of the season. They are currently on an eight game win streak, and they have won five of their six series this month. Thanks to that win streak, the Brewers have increased their NL Central division lead to four games. The Brewers are operating at full strength, and their pitching staff is to thank. In August, the Brewers have a 3.55 ERA, and they have the highest K/9, and lowest hits/9. Milwaukee is doing a great job keeping other teams off balance, and they are obviously doing just enough at the plate to win.

The Cubs are second in the NL Central division. They are coming off a 12 game stretch in which the finished 8-4. Chicago could have finished a little bit better, but they were able to keep their wild card playoff spot. Chicago has won four of their last five series this month, so they are playing just as well as the Brewers. However, their success is coming from their bats. The Cubs in August have the 10th-best batting average, and they are seventh in slugging, and ninth in OPS. The Cubs need to continue hitting if they want to gain ground on the Brewers.

The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley while Jameson Taillon takes the mound for the Cubs.

Here are the Brewers-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cubs Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-192)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Miley has surprisingly been one of the Brewers better pitchers this season. He has a 3.18 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and he is 6-3. Miley is also a better pitcher when pitching away from home. On the road this season, Miley has a 3.03 ERA, and opponents bat just .225 off him. Wrigley Field is never easy to pitch in, but Miley should have it covered. He has been pitching well, but he does need to go a little deeper into this game. If he can do that, the Brewers should cover the spread.

The Brewers are facing Jameson Taillon this game. He has not been at his best this season. The first time the Brewers faced him, Taillon allowed three runs on seven hits through just four innings of work. Taillon is also worse at home, so the Brewers have a favorable matchup in this game. If they can find a way to hit a little bit better, they will cover this spread.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Miley is having a good season. However, the Cubs have been hitting the ball extremely well lately. The first time they saw Miley, Chicago scored four runs, racked up nine hits, and hit one home run off him. That was before the All-Star break. The Cubs have been even better after the break, so hitting off Miley should not be a problem in this one. If the Cubs can continue to hit as they have been, they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good series. Both teams are playing for something, and a sweep either way could change how the season ends significantly for both teams. However, Taillon has not proven that he can be trusted this season. The Brewers are the underdogs, so I will take them to cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-192), Over 9 (+100)