The Milwaukee Brewers have been hit hard by the injury bug in 2023. Brandon Woodruff has been out since April, Luis Urias missed a large majority of the season and Willy Adames recently needed a stint on the injured list. Alongside Woodruff, players like Wade Miley and Jesse Winker still reside on the IL.

Still, despite all of their injury misfortune, the Brewers have put up a 34-32 record. They're just one game back of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Central. Milwaukee is still very much in the playoff hunt. They should enter the 2023 MLB trade deadline looking to be buyers.

The Brewers have many different areas they can address via trade. Their pitching staff could use some extra juice. The same goes for their bullpen and lineup. Milwaukee is a strong team, but could use a few additions to help get them over the hump.

Milwaukee's biggest additions will be their players returning from injury. However, these three potential additions make up the three best 2023 MLB trade deadline targets for the Brewers.

Aroldis Chapman – RP Kansas City Royals

After signing Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal this offseason, the Royals have seemed eager to trade him. As the Brewers look to break into the postseason, adding Chapman would certainly add some playoff experience.

Even if they traded for Chapman, Devin Williams would likely remain the team's closer. He has put up 0.42 ERA with a 30/10 K/BB ratio and 10 saves. However, Chapman's season thus far with the Royals has shown he doesn't need to be the closer to excel.

Chapman has made 24 appearances this season with only two saves. In a setup role, he has put up a 2.82 ERA and a 38/15 K/BB ratio. His K/9 is up to an impressive 15.7.

Even with Williams, the Brewers' bullpen ranks 20th in the MLB with a 4.17 ERA. Adding Chapman gives Milwaukee a strong weapon in front of Williams and a former World Series champion to help lock down the late innings.

Lucas Giolito – SP Chicago White Sox

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In terms of Chicago White Sox trade targets, Dylan Cease would be the ultimate prize. But with Corbin Burnes and Woodruff set for extensions, Cease might soon be out of their prince range. Instead, the Brewers could go for much more than just a consolation in Lucas Giolito.

Giolito will be a free agent at the end of the season, meaning a trade for the starting pitcher will be a straight rental. However, if the Brewers want to go on a deep playoff run, a guy like Giolito could help fix some holes. Due to injury, Milwaukee has had to turn to MLB veterans such as Colin Rea and Julio Teheran in their rotation.

This season, Giolito has made 14 starts for Chicago and holds a 5-4 record. He has put up a 3.54 ERA and an 84/25 K/BB ratio. The right-hander has looked dominant over his last two starts, allowing just one earned run and striking out 13 over 13 innings.

A pitching rotation starting with a healthy Burnes and Woodruff already looks mighty impressive. Adding Giolito to the mix would give the Brewers a much more well-rounded staff.

Jurickson Profar – Colorado Rockies

While they're just a game back in the NL Central, Milwaukee has struggled on offense this season. Jurickson Profar won't turn the Brewers into world beaters, but he's a sensible addition who fits the mold of the Brew Crew's roster.

Profar signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Rockies this offseason. With the Rockies once again out of playoff contention, they should be apt to sell. Profar makes a solid trade chip as he has hit .240 with five home runs and 25 RBI.

The utility man spent the start of the season injured, hindering his performance. Last year, he hit .243 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI and five stolen bases. With Profar being able to play essentially every defensive position, he matches many of the versatile players Milwaukee seems to covet.

The Brewers are 27th in batting average (.229) and 25th in runs scored (267). Adding Profar gives Milwaukee a versatile weapon that can provide a jolt to what has the potential of a great offense.