The Milwaukee Brewers are currently tied for first in the NL Central. But as they look to overtake the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Brewers will have some extra reinforcements headed their way.

Luis Urias is expected to return to the Brewers on Tuesday while Adames is expected to arrive on Thursday, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Furthermore, Eric Lauer and Matt Bush are both poised to begin rehab assignments.

Adames is one of Milwaukee's offensive leaders. He was forced to hit the 7-day concussion list after facing an unfortunate head injury. The shortstop will play three more games on his rehab assignment – one at DH and two in the field – before rejoining the Brewers.

Before his injury, Adams had appeared in 51 games this season. While he is hitting just .205, the shortstop has provided nice pop with nine home runs and 27 RBI. Coming off of a season in which he hit .238 with 31 round trippers and 98 RBI, Milwaukee will hope Adams returns to his norm after his injury.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Luis Urias appeared in just one game in 2023 before going down with a hamstring injury. Last season, the infielder hit .239 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI over 119 games.

Milwaukee currently holds a 31-27 record and would lead the Central if not for the Pirates shocking the MLB world. But as long as the Pirates are competitive – and if the Cubs can turn things around – the Brewers won't be alone at the top of their division.

The return of Willy Adames and Urias should give the Brewers an offensive jolt and help them race past the NL Central pack.