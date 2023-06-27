The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to make it five straight wins against the New York Mets this season on Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Mets prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was very close and came down to one swing. Fancisco Lindor opened up the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. However, the Brewers would answer two innings later when Joey Weimer hit a two-run home run to center field. The Brewers would end up winning the game 2-1. Yelich finished the game with two hits to lead the Brewers. Colin Rea threw 6 1/3 innings, allowed just one run on three hits and struck out three. Devin Williams notched his 14th save of the season in the win. Lindor, Starling Marte, and Brett Baty had the hits for New York in this game. Verlander went five scorless innings and allowed just five hits while striking out five.

Julio Teheran will start for the Brewers. David Peterson will get the ball for the Mets for the first time since May 15.

Here are the Brewers-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Mets Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-156)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Teheran has been a pleasant surprise for the Brewers this season. In six starts this season, Teheran has thrown 35 1/3 innings and allowed just six earned runs. In those six starts, he has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of them. On the season, Teheran has a 1.53 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. In his last two starts, Teheran has pitched 11 innings, allowed just two runs on three hits and struck out seven. The Mets are struggling to hit, and they have been struggling all season. Teheran should be able to come in and shut down the Mets offense.

The Mets are starting a pitcher that has struggled. Peterson has has an ERA north of 8.00 and a WHIP of 1.74. In 39 innings pitched, Peterson has allowed 54 hits. He is a very hittable pitcher, so the Brewers should be able to string some hits together. If Milwaukee can find a way to get their bats hot off Peterson, they will cover this spread.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Although Peterson is struggling, the Brewers are not much better on offense. Milwaukee has the second worst batting average, third worst OPS, fifth most strikeouts, and sixth fewest runs scored. The Brewers are above .500, but it will not last with the way they have been playing offensively. Peterson does have a K/9 of 10.38, so the Brewers could have some trouble getting anything going against him. If Peterson can put his early season struggles behind him, the Mets will cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Mets Prediction & Pick

With the way Teheran has been throwing the ball, and the struggles of the Mets, it is going to be hard to bet against the Brewers in this one. Milwaukee is marked as the underdog, so the confidence in them to cover the spread is much higher. Teheran has been solid this season and the Brewers are facing a pitcher who is having a forgetful season. Expect Milwaukee to keep this game close and cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Mets Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-156), Under 9 (-105)