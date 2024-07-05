The Milwaukee Brewers have added a new name to their starting pitching rotation by landing Aaron Civale in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

After languishing with the Rays, Civale jumps from the frying pan into the fire, as he now joins the NL Central-leading Brewers. He'll have his work cut out for him from the get-go, because his first start in a Brewers uniform will be on Friday against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, per Curt Hogg of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“Aaron Civale will start Friday in LA, Pat Murphy said. Followed by Freddy Peralta and Dallas Keuchel. Bryse Wilson will pitch out the bullpen at least for the time being.”

The Dodgers of course feature an absolutely loaded lineup. Even without star shortstop Mookie Betts, who is dealing with a hand injury, Los Angeles has Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Teoscar Hernandez all currently raking.

Civale had a few good seasons with the Cleveland Guardians before joining the Rays midway through last season but has not been very productive in Tampa Bay. In 132.1 innings over 27 starts, he produced an ERA of 5.17 and a FIP of 4.33. He has historically been very good at preventing walks and getting batters to chase outside of the zone, making him an intriguing option for Milwaukee to bring in at this point in time.

The Rays, with a record of 42-42, are unlikely to make a playoff push and will likely continue to sell ahead of the deadline. Among the other players Tampa Bay could send to new teams are outfielder Randy Arozarena, second baseman Brandon Lowe, starting pitchers Zach Eflin and Zack Littell and relief pitchers Pete Fairbanks, Jason Adam and Garrett Cleavinger. The Rays have started adding more talent to their farm system in this trade with the Brewers.

Brewers prepare for NL Central stretch run

The Brewers have dealt with numerous injuries to their starting rotation and even their bullpen, too. Starters Brandon Woodruff, Joe Ross, Robert Gasser, DL Hall and Wade Miley and are all injured, with Gasser out for the remainder of the season and Woodruff unlikely to pitch this season, while relievers Devin Williams, Jared Koening and J.B. Bukauskas are all on the IL, too. Milwaukee is looking for Civale to eat innings down the stretch.

At 52-35, the Brewers have a solid six-and-a-half game lead in the NL Central and are bound to make more moves ahead of the trade deadline, perhaps for an extra bat in the outfield. For the time being, they certainly seem like the favorites to win the division, especially if the rest of the teams continue to play mediocre baseball. If Milwaukee can get healthy, they could finally be a dangerous postseason team.