The Milwaukee Brewers have soared to a 51-40 record and the second spot in the National League Wild Card. Their resurgent pitching staff has been a big reason why, even with brutal injuries. Jacob Misiorowski has been great for the Brewers, prompting a bizarre compliment from manager Pat Murphy.

“He's just broken the shell, man,” Murphy said, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He's just out of the egg, all arms and legs. He's still got the gooey stuff coming off him. He's something special.”

The Brewers called up Misiorowski, their number two prospect, for a June 12 start against the St Louis Cardinals. He left that game before allowing a hit after rolling his ankle. Then, he fired five perfect innings to start his next start, leading to ten consecutive no-hit innings to start his career. Even with one poor start against the Mets, Misiorowski has shown a lot of promise in the big leagues.

Murphy has decided that his superstar pitcher is a newborn chicken. Or maybe a larger bird, considering his 6'7″ frame, but regardless, a bird. In reality, the Brewers' prospect is very raw with incredible talent that could blossom into a legitimate superstar.

The Brewers will run Misioworski out on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They need a better start than his last one, which saw him allow five runs in 3.2 innings against the Mets. They picked up the first game of the series by knocking Yoshinobu Yamamoto out of the game early. Their offense should help Misiorowski again on Tuesday.

Misiorowski's rise could help the Brewers fill other roles in their lineup at the trade deadline. Despite their playoff standing, Freddy Peralta could be on the move to help fill their need in the infield. Could that help the Brewers finally make a deep playoff run?