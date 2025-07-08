It's been a history-making season for Milwaukee Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski. He is the first pitcher in 125 years to have more wins than hits allowed in his first two MLB starts.

Furthermore, Misiorowski was named NL Player of the Month. In turn, he became the first Brewers pitcher to achieve that since Ben Sheets in 2001.

All this is likely well beyond anything he could have imagined of his first year. Misiorowski is still taking it all in as he shares his hilarious reaction to being called up, per MLB Office Hours.

It turns out, Misiorowski didn't take the call from his Triple-A manager, Rick Sweet in Nashville.

“Our head coach in Triple A called me around 9 am,” he said. “His number showed up as a possible spam risk. And I'm like, oh, it's 9:00 in the morning, I'm not answering this, decline. He calls me again, I decline again. Finally, he leaves me a voice message. He's like, “this is your head coach Rick Sweet, you need to answer the phone.” And I'm like, oh no! What did I do? I call him back, and he's like, “well, it's nice to hear from you finally!” He's joking around, so he's pretty awesome.”

Jacob Misiorowski didn't answer THE call 😅

Misiorowski was drafted in 2022 by the Brewers. He was the 63rd overall pick in the second round. Over three seasons in the minors, Misiorowski had an 11-9 record, 3.04 ERA, 320 strikeouts, and started in 55 games.

This year, he is 3-1 with an 3.20 ERA and 21 strikeouts.

Jacob Misiorowski could be the Brewers next pitching sensation

Misiorowski is a favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year. Not only that, but he can very well become the ace for the Brewers.

Already, he has shown flashes of dominance. Misiorowski's fast ball was clocked at 102 MPH, ironically in his first loss against the New York Mets.

He's even through 62 pitches at that speed in his first three starts. Furthermore, Misiorowski is quickly developing into a pitcher with high velocity.

Also, he is at work on strengthening his breaking ball pitches (curveball, slider, and changeup).