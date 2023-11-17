Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes said it himself: he's going to test free agency after the 2024 season.

It looks like there won't be contract extension negotiations between Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason and beyond. In fact, it's safe to assume the 2021 NL Cy Young winner is on his way out of the team.

Burnes is entering free agency after the 2024 season, and he all but confirmed that he's going to test the market. The 29-year-old pitcher admitted that he was previously open to getting a long-term deal done with the Brewers, but they are beyond that now–especially after the arbitration hearing earlier in 2023 that hurt Burnes.

“I think a couple years ago, I was probably open to going and getting something done, but I think at this point, both sides know we're a year away from free agency and want to see what the market can bring,” Burnes shared in Foul Territory when asked if he has ever had contract extension talks with the Brewers.

To be fair, it's not a surprise why Corbin Burnes is more open to testing free agency rather than working out a new deal with the Brewers. As mentioned, the arbitration hearing they had in February of 2023 got a little bit messy, with Burnes coming out disappointed with what the team said about him.

Corbin Burnes' fractured relationship with Brewers

The panel sided with the Brewers in the hearing, allowing them to just pay Burnes just $10.01 million in 2023 instead of his desired $10.75 million. Overall, the veteran pitcher and superstar didn't like the way Milwaukee approached the hearing.

“You kind of find out your true value. You work hard for seven years in the organization and five years with the big league team, and you get in there and basically they value you much different than you thought you contributed to the organization. Honestly, it's tough to hear, tough to take, but they're trying to do what they can to win the hearing. But obviously I think there are other ways they could have gone about it. Be a little more respectful with the way they went about it,” Burnes said at the time, via CBS Sports.

“… There's no denying that the relationship is definitely hurt from what transpired over the last couple of weeks. There's really no way getting around that. Obviously we're professionals and we're going to go out there and do our job, and keep doing what I can every fifth day when I go out there. But with some of the things that are said — basically put me at the forefront of why we didn't make the postseason last year — that's something that probably doesn't need to be said. Go about a hearing without needing to do that. There was no attacking of character of a person. Just some of the stuff that was said definitely didn't need to be said.”

Corbin Burnes had another impressive pitching season in 2023, tallying a 10-8 record with a 3.39 ERA. He also had 200 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings. Sure enough, his potential departure would leave a massive hole on the Milwaukee bullpen, whenever it happens.

It has yet to be seen what the Brewers will do as Burnes enters the final year of his contract with the team. There remains the possibility of Burnes getting traded just to lessen the blow of his upcoming exit, though it's unknown if a team will risk getting him knowing for a fact that he's going to be a free agent in 2024.