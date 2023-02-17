Corbin Burnes has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB over the past few seasons. But after a disagreement with the Milwaukee Brewers, there’s a chance Burnes is traded this offseason.

The Brewers defeated Burnes in arbitration, paying the star pitcher $10.5 million rather than his requested $10.75 request. Burnes said that the arbitration process, “definitely hurt,” the relationship between him and the Brewers, via Pat Graham of the Associated Press.

Corbin Burnes has been an All Star the last two seasons and won the NL Cy Young in 2021. He has pitched to a 23-13 record with a 2.69 ERA and a 477/85 K/BB ratio. Burnes led the NL in strikeouts last season. Alongside his work on the mound, Burnes is also under team control until 2025 at an affordable price.

The Brewers aren’t just going to give away their star 28-year-old right-hander. But if the bond between Burnes and Milwaukee has truly been broken and the team decides to trade him, these five teams make the most sense.

Despite having Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels have seen minimal postseason success. Adding Burnes to their rotation would certainly make Los Angeles a much more fearsome squad.

Ohtani is the team’s ace and has proven to be one of the best pitchers in the league. Los Angeles added Tyler Anderson this offseason, but they could still use some extra firepower in their rotation. Pairing Burnes with Ohtani would solve LA’s linger rotation woes and give the Angels one of the more dynamic one-two punches in the league.

Ohtani is set to be a free agent this offseason. Trading for Burnes would show the two-way superstar that Los Angeles is focused on winning.

The Yankees have already spent a ton of money on Carlos Rodon. However, an injury to Frankie Montas might have New York considering another pitching acquisition.

Montas is set to undergo shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the majority of the season. While the Yankees have serviceable replacements such as Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt, neither size up to the potential that Burnes would bring.

Alongside Rodon, New York also re-signed Aaron Judge to a massive contract. Trading for Burnes would put the Yankees all in and prove they’re serious about a World Series run.

The Red Sox have had an up and down offseason, signing Rafael Devers to a long-term extension but losing Xander Bogaerts to the Padres. A trade for Burnes would not only cap off Boston’s offseason with a bang, but fill a serious hole.

Heading into the season, Chris Sale and Corey Kluber are expected to lead the Red Sox’ rotation. Sale has started just 11 games over the past three years while Kluber is going on 37-years-old in April.

Both Sale and Kluber are fine starters. But at this stage of their career, the Red Sox can’t bank on either to be a true ace. Burnes gives Boston an x-factor atop their rotation and helps them stay afloat in what is always a difficult AL East.

If there is a big player involved, the Dodgers usually make sense as a landing spot. However, outside of just being one of the best pitchers in the league, Burnes fills an actual need for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles did secure the return of Clayton Kershaw. However, Tyler Anderson went cross-town to the Angels while Andrew Heaney signed with the Rangers. Walker Buehler is still making his return from Tommy John surgery. LA could use another top-flight starting pitcher and Burnes certainly fits the bill.

The Padres have gone all out this offseason and are ready to take the NL West crown. Trading for Burnes shows that the Dodgers aren’t ready to give up their throne while strongly bolstering their staff.

The Orioles are unlike any team on this list. They have been an MLB cellar dweller in recent years and haven’t made the playoffs since 2016. However, Baltimore is a team on the rise and Burnes might be the missing link.

Baltimore has a burgeoning offense on the brink of a true explosion. Top prospects Adley Rutschman is already at catcher while Gunnar Henderson is at shortstop. Ryan Mountcastle is coming into his own at first base while Cedric Mullins has been arguably the Orioles’ best player in center field. Baltimore had eight players in MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects with six of them playing the field.

Where the Orioles struggle is at pitcher. Top prospect Grayson Rodriguez is expected to begin the season in the MLB, but there isn’t much excitement beyond him. Kyle Gibson is expected to be the team’s Opening Day starter.

The team that trades for Burnes will likely already be in the postseason hunt and are adding the right-hander to improve their chances. But the Orioles are a team on the rise. With so much offensive talent ready to make a splash in the MLB, Baltimore would be smart to add an ace and build their rotation around Burnes.