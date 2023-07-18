The Milwaukee Brewers are occupying first place in the National League Central as the MLB trade deadline inches ever closer. Unfortunately, the news isn't all good for the Brewers. Milwaukee announced that left-hander Wade Miley has hit the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 14.

Miley is dealing with discomfort in his elbow, the team stated in their announcement. This is Miley's second stint on the injured list this season. He previously dealt with a lat issue that kept him out for a month. Miley's next scheduled start was Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

News of any elbow discomfort is certainly never something you want to see. It is especially concerning considering that the veteran southpaw spent a month on the injured list last season with elbow discomfort, as well.

When healthy, Miley has proven to be a solid piece in the Brewers rotation. He has pitched to a 3.06 ERA and a 4.39 FIP this season for Milwaukee. Since returning from the lat injury, he has pitched rather well. In fact, he did not allow a run in three of his five starts after returning.

The Brewers announced that a corresponding move will come on Tuesday. Milwaukee does have a few options as it pertains to replacing Miley. For instance, they could move Colin Rea to that spot if needed. Outside of that, the Brewers could look to Triple-A. Jason Alexander and Janson Junk represent some of the options to choose from if that's the route they choose to go.

The Brewers hold first place by a bit of a slim margin. Milwaukee is in first place by just two games over the Cincinnati Reds. Let's see how Miley's injury affects the team over the next few weeks as the MLB trade deadline approaches.