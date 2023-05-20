Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Milwaukee Brewers placed starter Wade Miley on the 15-day IL earlier this week in what was believed to be a lat strain. Unfortunately, the injury is a lot more serious.

On Friday, manager Craig Counsell revealed the lefty will miss 6-8 weeks with a posterior serratus strain, a muscle just below the ribcage.

Via Todd Rosiak:

“It’s a posterior serratus strain for Wade Miley, who will likely be sidelined for 6-8 weeks according to Craig Counsell.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brutal news for the Brew Crew. Miley has been enjoying a solid campaign in his first year with the organization, going 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts, striking out 24 in 41.2 innings while issuing just nine walks. The veteran does a great job of pounding the strike zone and generating weak contact.

The Brewers signed Miley to a one-year deal this past winter worth $4.5 million after pitching for their NL Central rivals, the Chicago Cubs in 2022. This latest injury just adds to the laundry list of health problems for Counsell’s starting rotation, too.

Aaron Ashby, Jason Alexander, and Brandon Woodruff are all hurt right now as well. None of them are close to a return, either. With Miley now on the shelf for the foreseeable future, the Brewers are likely eyeing Janson Junk or Colin Rea to potentially replace the 36-year-old for the time being. Both guys are on the 40-man roster and have experience in the show.

Despite the injuries, Milwaukee is tied for first place in the division with the Pittsburgh Pirates at 24-20. They finish out a three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend.