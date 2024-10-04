The Milwaukee Brewers' incredible 2024 season came to an end in a flash after they failed to protect a two-run lead in the top of the ninth inning in Game 3 of their Wild Card series clash against the New York Mets. It seemed as though the Brewers' pitching corps had done its job, but in a cruel twist in the tale, it was two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams who blew the lead and allowed a three-run home run to Pete Alonso en route to a season-ending 4-2 defeat.

The Brewers have done a masterful job in remaining competitive even though they're limited by some budgetary constraints. They also had to weather the loss of their ace Corbin Burnes and manager Craig Counsell, and they did so with aplomb, winning 92 games and once again establishing themselves as the cream of the crop in their division. But now, a long and cold offseason awaits them, as they have a few crucial players set to enter free agency.

One of those players is everyday shortstop Willy Adames. Adames has done nothing but be productive during his time with the Brewers; in fact, this season, he set some records along the way. But the Brewers have historically never been a major player in free agency, which casts plenty of doubt as to whether or not Adames will be staying in Milwaukee for next season and beyond.

“I don't know if I'm going to come back. I say I hope. And then if not, it's been a hell of a time here. It's been an amazing time. Hopefully it happens again,” Adames told reporters following the Brewers' season-ending defeat, via David Gasper of Fansided.

Adames will be worth his weight in gold in free agency. He's only 29 years of age, so he has plenty of productive years left in his career, and his blend of elite power production for the position and solid defense will make keeping him for the foreseeable future an expensively difficult task for the Brewers.

The Brewers don't exactly have a ready-made replacement for Adames, so an interesting offseason awaits them especially in the event of a departure from the 29-year-old shortstop in free agency.

Brewers are likely to say goodbye to Willy Adames

There is no question that the Brewers were the runaway winner of the trade that brought in Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays. Adames' contributions during his time with the Brewers are worth 15.5 WAR, according to Fangraphs, which is top-shelf production from someone who plays perhaps the most demanding position on the infield (except for catcher).

Adames has been a dynamic threat from the plate throughout his time in Milwaukee. He hit 107 home runs over the course of three and a half seasons with the Brewers, and he has been essential in keeping the team afloat amid plenty of changes. Losing him will be a big deal, although nothing is set in stone yet. Perhaps the Brewers dig deep into their pockets and pony up the cash required to keep him in town.

Alas, the biggest contract the Brewers have shelled out other than Christian Yelich's nine-year, $215 million deal was Ryan Braun's five-year, $105 million extension back in 2011. They have not spent more than $80 million on a free-agent deal. Rumor has it that Adames' next contract could be worth a total of around $150 million, so it might be time for Brewers fans to say their goodbyes to their everyday shortstop of the past three and a half seasons.