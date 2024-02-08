The Brewers welcome a new catcher.

The Milwaukee Brewers have a new catcher, with former New York Yankees and San Diego Padres backstop Gary Sanchez taking his talents to the National League Central club, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. Heyman also added that Sanchez's deal with Milwaukee is for a year with an option and worth $7 million.

Sanchez spent his first seven seasons in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, with whom he became a two-time All-Star in 2017 and 2019. He parted ways with the Yankees in 2022 when New York traded him to the Minnesota Twins along with Giovanny Urshela for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt. In 2023, he struck a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants before going to the New York Mets. He then settled in San Diego, where he made a positive impact for the Padres.

Brewers add Gary Sanchez to catcher depth

Now with the Brewers, Sanchez will look to continue his resurgence, though, he will likely be playing backup to William Contreras, who was Milwaukee's No. 1 catcher in the 2023 MLB campaign. That season, the Brewers were also ranked first overall in the big leagues in terms of catchers wOBA (.345) and tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the best wRC+ (116) mark for catchers.

Last season with the Padres, Sanchez appeared in 72 games and ahd 260 plate appearances. He hit just .218 and posted an OBP of .292, but his power was felt by San Diego. He had 19 home runs and a .500 slugging percentage and concluded his time with the Padres with a 116 OPS+.