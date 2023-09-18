The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on a division title as they face the St. Louis Cardinals. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cardinals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Brewers took two of three from the Washington Nationals over the weekend. The guys were hot at the plate the first two games, scoring 14 runs, but only scored one run in the final game to take the loss. Still, the Brewers increased their lead over the Cubs in the race for the NL Central title. The Brewers are now 84-65 on the season, which gives them a 6.5-game lead over the Cubs as the Cubs have lost five straight games. Their magic number to make the playoffs is now just seven games, and they will be looking to get their first one tonight.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals look to play spoiler. The Cardinals lost two of three to the Phillies over the weekend and are well out of playoff contention. Focus for the club moves to the man on the mound tonight. Adam Wainwright is making the final three starts of his career. He will still have one more at home, set to come on September 30th, with a live post-game concert included.

Here are the Brewers-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-108)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-111)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals

TV: BSWI/BSMW

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:45 PM ET/ 4:45 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers have been good at the plate as they have won seven of their last ten games. They have scored 54 runs in the last ten games. The Brewers are 19th in runs scored this year, while sitting 26th in batting average, and 19th in on-base percentage. They are also 27th in slugging. Mark Canha comes into this game hot. In the last week, he is hitting .421 with a .476 on-base percentage. He has two home runs in that time while driving in six runs. Canha has also scored five times in the last week.

Meanwhile, Willy Adames also has five RBIs in the last week. He has done this while hitting just .238 but getting on base at a .433 rate due to eight walks. He has hit three doubles and a triple, plus stolen two bases. Adames has scored four times in the last week while driving in the five runs.

Tyrone Taylor joins Adames with five RBIs in the last week. He is hitting well with a .391 batting average in the last week, second-best on the team behind Canha. He has a home run and four doubles, leading to five RBIs and five runs scored. Carlos Santana is scoring a lot of runs. He is hitting .316 with a .440 on-base percentage. That has led to him scoring six times, with the help of two home runs.

As a team, the Brewers are hitting fairly well. They are hitting .283 in the last week with a .369 on-base percentage. They have stolen seven bases while hitting seven home runs and 13 doubles. That has led to the Brewers scoring 34 times in the last week on an expected 36.6 runs.

On the hill tonight for the Brewers will be Freddy Peralta. He is 12-8 on the year with a 3.79 ERA. He also ranks sixth in the majors with 200 strikeouts this year. Peralta has been solid since the start of August. In August he pitched 30 innings and gave up just seven runs, good for a 5-0 record and 2.10 ERA. Since then, he has pitched 17.2 innings giving up five runs, good for a 2.55 ERA. He is 1-0 whole the team is 2-1 in those games.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The story today for the Cardinals will be pitching. On the year, the Cardinals are 25th in team ERA, while sitting 27th in WHIP and 29th in opponent batting average. It will be Adam Wainwright on the mound today looking for the 200th win of his career. He has not been good this year, going 4-11 with a 7.95 ERA. He grabbed his first win since June 17th last time out. Against the Orioles he went five innings, giving up just two runs to take the win.

The Cardinals will be hoping to give him plenty of run support today. On the year they are 17th in runs scores, while sitting 13th in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado continue to lead this club at the plate. Goldschmidt is hitting .261 in the last week with a .370 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and two doubles leading to five RBIs. Goldschmidt has also stolen a base and scored four times in the last week.

Arenado is hitting .300 in the last week with a .391 on-base percentage. He has a double and four RBIs in the last week while scoring twice. The hottest bat in the lineup may belong to Wilson Contreas. The catcher has hit .538 in the last week with a .625 on-base percentage. He has scored a run and driven in two in the last week.

As a whole, the Cardinals are not hitting wonderfully. They are hitting just .238 in the last week with a .323 on-base percentage. The Cardinals have just 13 extra-base hits and have scored only 22 runs. They have an expected run total of 25.9 runs in the last week.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Brewers have the pitching edge in this game. Since July 26th, the Peralta has not given up more than three runs in a start. Meanwhile, he has given up one or fewer runs six times in nine starts. The Brewers have won eight of the nine games. Meanwhile, Adam Wainwright has struggled this year. He will be giving everything he has tonight, trying to get to the 200th win of his career. With only three starts left in his career, he is running out of time. Still, tonight is not going to be the night. The Brewers are hitting better than the Cardinals and have the better pitcher. Take the Brewers in this one.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-108)