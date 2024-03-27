Opening Day is here, and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens, New York. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Brewers-Mets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Brewers went 92-70 last season, making the playoffs as a wildcard team. Then, they flailed in the wildcard round, losing both games to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers suffered an even bigger loss, losing their manager, Craig Counsel, to the Chicago Cubs. Now, they hope to start the 2024 season with solid results.
The Mets went 75-87 last season, stumbling all over the place despite spending the most money in the majors. Now, they will hope to bounce back after spending the least amount of money.
Freddy Peralta will start Opening Day for the Brewers. Last season, he went 12-10 with a 3.86 ERA. He also went 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 12 strikeouts over two starts against the Mets. It was just over one year ago that Peralta tossed six shutout innings against the Mets, allowing just two hits while striking out seven.
Jose Quintana will start against the Brewers on Opening Day. He has not started a game in over a year and sat out all of last season with an injury. Quintana went 9-5 with a 2.90 ERA over 21 games against the Brewers.
The Brewers went 6-1 over seven games last season. Now, they hope to continue their momentum.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Brewers-Mets Odds
Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline: -108
New York Mets: +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline: -108
Over: 7.5 (-105)
Under: 7.5 (-115)
How to Watch Mets vs. Rays
Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB Extra Innings, and SportsNet New York
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Brewers will look a lot different than they did last season. A year ago, Corbin Burnes was the Opening Day starter. The Brew Crew also had a manager who led them to several winning seasons. Now, Pat Murphy takes over. But the offense will try and back up Peralta.
William Contreras is probably the best hitter left on the Brewers. Significantly, he clobbered 17 home runs and 78 RBIs last season while also scoring 86 times. Expect him to be a big part of this offense. Meanwhile, Christian Yelich will look to do better. It has not been a great time with the Brewers, as he has not done as well as he normally did with the Miami Marlins. Yet, there is still some potential for the Brew Crew. Yelich battered 19 home runs and 76 RBIs while crossing home plate 106 times last season. Willy Adames was the best hitter on a bad lineup last season. Overall, he slammed 24 home runs and 80 RBIs and scored 73 times.
But the real player to watch will be sensational rookie Jackson Chourio. How will he do in his MLB debut? It will be interesting to see what he does in his first live-action play that actually matters.
The Brewers will also have a new-look bullpen, especially with Devin Williams out until midseason. Therefore, it will be challenging for them to back up Peralta if he needs to come out in the fifth or sixth inning.
The Brewers will cover the spread if their lineup can mash some home runs. Then, they need a good pitching outing.
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Mets fell apart last season. Sadly, everything that went wrong did go wrong. The Mets look to try and bounce back and have five hitters who can make a difference in this game. In addition to trying to get good pitching, these hitters need to rock.
Brandon Nimmo is the leadoff hitter and hit 24 home runs and 68 RBIs while scoring 89 runs last season. Also, his batting average was a solid .274. The Mets want to see more of Francisco Lindor. Ultimately, he clobbered 31 home runs and 98 RBIs while also scoring 108 runs. His batting average was low and that can improve. Additionally, Pete Alonso was also powerful but inconsistent. Alonso battered 46 home runs and 118 RBIs while also scoring 92 times. But he also hit just .217. Jeff McNeil had a down season. Somehow, he only hit 10 home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 75 times. Catcher Francisco Alvarez slammed 25 home runs and 63 RBIs while scoring just 51 times and hitting only .209.
The Mets will cover the spread if their pitching staff can thrive. Then, they need to hit the ball and solve Peralta early.
Final Brewers-Mets Prediction & Pick
The Mets looked like a contender last season, but then everything went up in smoke. The Brewers will likely be a mediocre team this season, but they still seem like the much better team. Expect the Brewers to find a way to go into Queens on Opening Day and find a way to take down the Mets as Peralta goes five innings while finding a way to take down the home team.
Final Brewers-Mets Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+146)