DL Hall will take the mound for the Brewers in game two of the double-header of their series with the Reds on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Reds prediction and pick.

Brewers-Reds Projected Starters

DL Hall vs. Rhett Lowder

DL Hall (0-1) with a 6.43 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: DL Hall made a spot start earlier this month against the Reds, allowing three runs (one earned) while striking out nine over 4.2 frames.

2024 Road Splits: DL Hall has been dreadful on the road with a 0-0 record with a 9.00 ERA and 2.45 WHIP.

Rhett Lowder (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP

Last Start: The Reds plan to call up Lowder from Triple-A Louisville to start the second game of Friday's doubleheader versus the Brewers in Cincinnati.

2024 Home Splits: N/A

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Reds Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -108

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 10 (-115)

Under: 10 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Milwaukee Brewers face off against the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of their doubleheader at Great American Ball Park, all signs point to DL Hall and the Brewers coming out on top against rookie Rhett Lowder and the Reds.

DL Hall has been steadily improving since his return from the minors, showcasing the potential that made him a top prospect. His fastball velocity has ticked up to 94-95 mph, and his command has shown significant improvement. Hall's ability to mix his pitches effectively, particularly his changeup and slider, should keep the Reds' hitters off-balance.

While Rhett Lowder is the Reds' top prospect, he's still finding his footing in the major leagues. His sole Triple-A outing before his call-up didn't generate much excitement, and facing a veteran Brewers lineup could prove challenging for the young hurler.

Milwaukee's offense has been clicking lately, with a balanced attack of power and on-base skills. The Brewers' patient approach at the plate could force Lowder into high-stress situations early in the game, potentially leading to a short outing for the rookie.

Playing in the second game of a doubleheader, the Reds may face some fatigue, both physically and mentally. This could give the Brewers an edge, especially in the later innings. With Milwaukee in the thick of the playoff race, every game carries significant weight. This urgency should translate to a focused and determined performance from the entire team.

The combination of Hall's improving form, Lowder's inexperience, and the Brewers' offensive capabilities makes a strong case for a Milwaukee victory in this crucial road game.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Cincinnati Reds prepare to host the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of their doubleheader at Great American Ball Park, all signs point to an exciting debut for Rhett Lowder and a potential upset victory for the home team.

Rhett Lowder, the Reds' No. 2 prospect, is set to make his major league debut in this crucial matchup. The 22-year-old right-hander has been impressive in the minors this season, posting a 3.64 ERA with an outstanding 113:24 K:BB ratio across 108 2/3 innings. His polished repertoire, featuring one of the best changeups in the minors, could prove challenging for the Brewers' lineup.

The Reds will benefit from the energy of their home crowd, which should provide a boost to the young Lowder in his debut. Great American Ball Park's hitter-friendly dimensions could also work in Cincinnati's favor against DL Hall, who has been working his way back from the minors.

Playing in the second game of a doubleheader, the Brewers may face some fatigue, both physically and mentally. This could give the Reds an edge, especially as they look to capitalize on any mistakes from a potentially tired Milwaukee squad.

Cincinnati's lineup, bolstered by emerging young talents, has shown flashes of brilliance this season. They have the potential to provide run support for Lowder and challenge Hall, who is still finding his footing after his return to the majors. The combination of Lowder's promising debut, home-field advantage, and the potential for Milwaukee's fatigue sets the stage for a Reds victory in this crucial divisional matchup.

Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, the spotlight is on Rhett Lowder making his MLB debut against DL Hall. Lowder's impressive minor league stats (3.64 ERA, 113:24 K:BB) suggest he has the potential to shine, especially with his highly-rated changeup. The home crowd at Great American Ball Park should provide a boost for the young hurler. While Hall has been improving, the Reds' offense could capitalize on any fatigue from the doubleheader. Given Lowder's potential, the home-field advantage, and the Reds' recent momentum, Cincinnati has a slight edge. Expect a competitive game with the Reds pulling out a narrow victory in Lowder's debut.

Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds ML (-108), Over 10 (-115)