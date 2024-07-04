The Brewers make the trip to Denver to face the Rockies! These two teams are headed in opposite directions with the Rockies being one of the worst teams in the MLB, while the Brewers are firmly in playoff contention. These two teams split the first two games in this series with the Rockies winning game one and the Rockies winning game two. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers-Rockies prediction, odds, and pick for Thursday.

Brewers-Rockies Projected Starters

Tobias Myers vs. Cal Quantrill

Tobias Myers (5-2) with a 3.26 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up three runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts in a Brewers loss.

2024 Road Splits: (4-2) 1.93 ERA

Cal Quantrill (6-6) with a 3.78 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 5.1 innings and gave up five runs on seven hits with zero walks and eight strikeouts in a Rockies loss.

2024 Home Splits: (2-3) 4.05 ERA

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rockies Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -142

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 10.5 (-118)

Under: 10.5 (-104)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Rockies

Time: 8:10 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been great this season with a 51-35 record. They also won the second game in this series. Their offense has been great and is top five in the league, while their pitching has been a top 10 unit overall. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, and Willy Adames have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate, making this offense extremely hard to play against, regardless of the team. Freddy Peralta and Colin Rea have been the biggest keys on the mound with both being great and Robert Gasser has also been solid recently.

The Brewers are starting Tobias Myers on the mound where he has a 5-2 record, a 3.26 ERA, and a 1.16 WHIP. He has allowed 21 runs on 49 hits with 18 walks and 51 strikeouts through 58 innings. In his 12 appearances this season, the Brewers are 7-5. Myers has been great on the mound for the Brewers and should play well against the Rockies and how average their offense has been behind the plate.

The offense for the Brewers has been red-hot this season. The Brewers are fourth in team batting average at .258 compared to finishing last season with a .254 average. William Contreras and Willy Adames lead the Brewers in most batting categories. Contreras leads in batting average at .292, in OBP at .353, and in total hits at 99. Their offense has been great but they get a difficult matchup against Quantrill on the mound for the Rockies.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are one of the worst teams in the MLB this season. They are 29-56 this season and won the first game in this series. Their bats rank in the middle of the pack, but they have the worst pitching staff in the MLB by a wide margin. Brendan Rodgers, Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar, Brenton Doyle, and Elias Diaz have all been solid for the Rockies behind the plate. Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber have been okay at best for a unit that has been horrible this season. The Rockies' offense has been average at best, but their pitching has been terrible and that is why they have struggled so much this year.

The Rockies are starting Cal Quantrill on the mound. He has a 6-6 record, a 3.78 ERA, and a 1.30 WHIP. He has allowed 40 runs on 90 hits with 34 walks and 72 strikeouts through 95.1 innings. The Rockies are 8-9 in his 17 starts this season. Quantrill has been one of the only bright spots in the worst pitching staff in the MLB. He gets a huge challenge against the Brewers and their offense behind the plate.

The Rockies' offense has been a bright spot. They are 15th in team batting average at .244 after finishing last season with a .249 average. The offense is led by Ryan McMahon, Brendan Rodgers, and Ezequiel Tovar. McMahon leads the way in home runs at 14, in RBI at 43, and in OBP at .347. Then, Rodgers leads in batting average at .282 and Tovar leads in total hits at 97. They get a difficult matchup against Tobias Myers on the mound after how well he has played this season for the Brewers.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are the better team overall compared to the Rockies. They have a massive advantage behind the plate, but the pitching matchup is dead even between Myers and Quantrill. Since the pitching is so even the Rockies should cover and keep this game close at home. The Brewers are the better team overall and might still win, but it should be a close game and the Rockies should cover thanks to Quantrill.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-125)