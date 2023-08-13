The Milwaukee Brewers are going for the sweep in Chicago as they take on the Chicago White Sox Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Brewers have won the first two games of this series, but both games were decided by one run. In the series, the Brewers are batting .243, and they have just three extra base hits. Victor Caratini has the lone home run in the series. Tyrone Taylor and Mark Canha each have a double. William Contreras leads the team with three hits, and three RBI in the two games played. On the mound, the Brewers have allowed just eight earned runs. Seven of those runs were given up by the starting pitchers. The Bullpen has thrown seven innings, allowed just one run on three hits, and struck out eight heading into the final game of the series.

The White Sox are batting just .217 in the series. Chicago has just two home runs and two doubles in the series. Yoan Moncada has four hits, including a home run and a double. Eloy Jimenez has the other home run for Chicago while Gavin Sheets hit the other double. On the mound, the White Sox have given up nine earned runs. Seven of those runs were allowed by the starting pitchers. Chicago's bullpen has thrown 8 1/3 innings, allowed just seven hits, two runs, and struck out nine.

Freddy Peralta will start against Dylan Cease for the series finale.

Here are the Brewers-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-White Sox Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+126)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Brewers vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Peralta has been very good lately. In his last six starts, Peralta has allowed three runs or less in five of them. In those five starts, Peralta has a 30 1/3 innings pitched, 16 hits allowed, 49 strikeouts to seven walks, and a 2.07 ERA. That one bad start seems to have been a fluke. Peralta has a pretty good matchup in this game as the White Sox struggle at the plate. If he can keep having that same type of outing, the Brewers will cover the spread.

The White Sox are bottom-10 in the league in batting average, and they have the third worst OPS in the MLB. Peralta's ERA seems to be a bit skewed because he does get beat by the long ball quite a bit. With the White Sox inability to hit the ball out of the park, Peralta should be able to limit the home runs in this game. Opponents hit just .220 off Peralta this season, so he should be able to shut down the White Sox.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Dylan Cease is not having the season the White Sox had hoped for. However, he is still a good pitcher. He is also better at home. Cease has a better ERA, and oBA when pitching at home. What makes the matchup even better for Cease is the Brewers lack of offensive talent. Milwaukee has the third worst batting average, sixth worst OPS, and they are bottom-10 in home runs. The Brewers do not hit the ball well, so Cease should have no problem shutting them down. He is coming off a solid start against the New York Yankees, so he has the momentum. If he can carry it into this start, the White Sox will cover the spread.

Final Brewers-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This has the chance to be a very good pitching matchup. However, I am going to ride the hot hand. Freddy Peralta has been pitching extremely well lately. The White Sox are not playing well, so I expect Peralta to handle business in this game. I will take the Brewers to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Brewers-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+126), Under 8 (-110)