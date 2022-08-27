Brian Kelly is a veteran American football coach currently with the LSU Tigers. He holds an overall coaching record of 263 wins, 96 losses and two ties as of this publication. He has also won multiple championships throughout his tenure as a head coach, earning titles in the Midwest Intercollegiate Football Conference (MIFC), Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Big East. Brian Kelly has been the recipient of numerous coach of the year honors in the span of almost 40 years. In this article, however, we will be talking about Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2022.

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $30 million

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $30 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Wealthy Persons.

Let us now learn more about where it all started for Kelly and how he came to be one of the highest-paid college football coaches today.

Brian Keith Kelly was born on October 25th, 1961, in Everett, Massachusetts, and was raised in Chelsea, Massachusetts by a Catholic Irish-American family. His father was a politician in Boston. Kelly attended St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts.

He then enrolled at Assumption College where he played as a linebacker for four years for the Greyhound football team. In 1983, he graduated from Assumption with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Brian Kelly then worked as the football team’s linebackers coach and defensive coordinator, also moonlighting at the school’s softball coach from 1983 to 1986.

Kelly then joined the Grand Valley State University Lakers football team, serving as a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach in 1987. Two years later, he became the team’s defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

In 1991, he took over the head coaching duties for the Grand Valley State Lakers, leading them to a 9-3 record. Unfortunately, they lost in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

In his final three seasons with the Lakers, Kelly led the team to a record of 41 wins and only 2 losses — even winning 20 straight games at one point. During that period, they were undefeated during the 2002 season and went on to win the NCAA Division II Championship.

The following year, Grand Valley State only lost one game and they won the national title once again. Brian Kelly was also awarded the AFCA Division II Coach of the Year award in each of the championship seasons.

In his 13-year tenure as the head coach of the Lakers, the team won five conference titles and made six Division II Playoff appearances, winning two national titles. He led Grand Valley State to a total record of 118-35-2. His 2001 team also set 77 NCAA, GLIAC and school records, including the all-time Division II scoring record with 58.4 points per game.

Following the 2003 season, Brian Kelly joined Central Michigan University’s football team and became the Chippewas’ 24th head coach. They ended up finishing the 2004 season with a record of 4-7.

The following year, he coached the Central Michigan Chippewas to a record of 6-5, their first winning season in seven years. In the 2006 season, Brian Kelly led the team to a 9-4 record, winning the MAC Championship and qualifying for the Motor City Bowl, which they also won.

However, three days after winning the 2006 MAC Championship, Brian Kelly left the Central Michigan Chippewas to become the new head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats. He immediately assumed his coaching duties and helped the Bearcats prepare for the 2007 International Bowl.

In his first game as the Bearcats’ coach, Brian Kelly led Cincinnati to a 27-24 victory over Western Michigan University at the International Bowl.

In the 2007 season, his first full season as Cincinnati’s head coach, he led the team to a 10-3 record — the school’s first 10-win season since 1949. They went on to win the Papajohns.com Bowl and he was named the Big East Coach of the Year.

All in all, Kelly coached the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2006 to 2009, leading them to an overall record of 34 wins and six losses, along with two bowl wins. In December 2009, Brian Kelly agreed to become the new head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team.

In his first two seasons with the Fighting Irish, he led the team to back-to-back 8-5 records. Unfortunately, all of their wins during the 2012 and 2013 seasons were vacated after they violated a number of NCAA rules.

Despite that, Notre Dame bounced back in the 2014 season, posting another 8-5 record. The following year, Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish finished the season with a record of 10 wins and three losses, but fell to Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of regular season games in 2019, which caused Notre Dame to join the Athletic Coast Conference (ACC) in football for a single season. In that year, they finished with a 10-2 record but failed to win the Rose Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In his 11th season as the Fighting Irish’s head coach, Kelly led the team to an 11-1 record despite a slow start. After the season, however, he resigned from his position to join Louisiana State University, becoming the Tigers’ new head coach.

On top of being the team’s 33rd head coach, LSU also made Brian Kelly one of the highest-paid college football coaches of all time, signing him to a 10-year, $95 million deal. Aside from his enormous salary, he will also receive a bonus worth $500,000 for lasting a full season, and another $500,000 every year LSU becomes bowl eligible.

It goes without saying that the expectations are high for the LSU Tigers after adding a champion head coach to the mix, as well as having new recruits to bolster their squad for the upcoming 2022 season.

How will the Tigers fair this season? Will Brian Kelly continue to spark his magic and lead the squad to a bowl appearance… and maybe a national title?

