Brie Larson has a hidden gift: Making alcoholic beverages. At least according to her good friend and Lessons in Chemistry food consultant, Courtney McBroom.

During ClutchPoints' interview with McBroom, she talked about her friendship with Larson. They met “the way most people meet their friends.” They were introduced by mutual friends, and according to the chef, “it was like, ‘Hey, you're cool. Let's be friends.'”

The two both live in LA and they “hit it off.” The two cook together together and share meals. However, it's Larson ability to make a hot toddy that impresses McBroom.

A small, but huge thing

“This is gonna sound like a small thing, but to me it was huge,” McBroom teased her story with. “It dropped below 70 degrees in LA last month, so we were freezing cold. And Brie was like, ‘Can I make you a hot toddy?' I was like, ‘I would love a hot toddy!'”

To McBroom, there were some reservations. Hot toddys, according to her, are not easy to make. “And in my mind, I'm like, I wonder how this is going to be, because in my experience, it's really hard to nail a hot toddy because there's a lot of [elements],” she added, “you've got to get the honey just right, you've got to get the lemon just right, you've got to get the alcohol just right.”

“And she nailed it,” McBroom praised. “It was truly the best hot toddy I've ever had… I need to get her recipe. Maybe we should have her release her hot toddy recipe.”

I joked that it can be in her next cookbook. “Yeah! ‘Brie's hot toddy recipe,'” McBroom retorted, with a laugh. “She'll be famous!”

The famous Brie Larson

Brie Larson is, of course, very famous. She is an Oscar-winning actress for Room (2015) and has starred in indie projects and blockbusters alike. Her most recent role was in Fast X as Tess, Mr. Nobody's daughter. She will reprise the role of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the upcoming MCU film, The Marvels.

In the meantime, you can catch Larson in Lessons in Chemistry. The Apple TV+ series is an adaptation of Bonnie Garmus' novel of the same name (which McBroom read in a single day). Lee Eisenberg (Bad Teacher, Good Boys), developed the series. Courtney McBroom was the show's food consultant, and Larson executive produces and stars in the show as Elizabeth Zott. Zott is a chemist-turned-TV host who turns to her TV career after getting fired from her lab job. Her TV show, Supper at Six, is used to educate housewives on scientific topics.

The first two episodes premiered on Apple TV+ and a new one will release every Friday.