Britney Spears shared an update to social media about her thawing relationship with her sons. In the past year, her oldest son Jayden revealed that their relationship hasn’t been great to media outlets. This prompted a response from Spears wishing he would’ve come to her directly. But now it seems like it’s been getting better.

Jayden told Daily Mail last year that, “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love; I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that.”

He continued, “I 100 percent think it can be fixed, of course, but I think it’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. But, I really want to see her again.”

Britney Spears took to Instagram in response to Jayden. “My love for my children has no boundaries, and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother…and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!”

But after a day spent with her husband, Sam Asghari, Spears posted to social media recently. “First time hanging with one of my hubby’s friends!!!” she continued. “My boys are at that awkward age where I haven’t been able to shoot them for 4 years. @samasghari is sort of silly about it too.”

She then continued, adding that it was nice to see her sons. “It was cool to make contact yesterday!!!” It seems like the little family is doing better. It’s nice to see their relationship continue to thaw.