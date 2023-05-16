It’s been over a year since Britney Spears saw her sons after their public tiff on social media. Her sons criticized the singer’s parenting to the Daily Mail, prompting an argument on social media. But now, it seems like the three of them are doing better.

The last time Spears saw her sons Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, was the very beginning of 2022 before her wedding to Sam Asghari, according to Page Six. The argument all started when Jayden said that Spears wasn’t good at sharing her love for her sons equally. “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love; I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that.”

After hearing the news that her sons didn’t come to her directly, Spears took to social media. In an Instagram post written in September of last year, she wrote: “[I]t deeply saddens me to know [Jayden’s] outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly.”

But even before that point, it seems like they weren’t on great terms. According to TMZ’s Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, producers said that “By the end of the summer [2022], tensions got so bad that the boys weren’t even responding to her texts. And she was furious.”

Now, over a year later, it seems like they’ve been reconnecting slowly. A few texts here and there show promise for the Spears-Federline family. TMZ’s Charles Latibeaudiere said, “Recently, there have been occasional texts between Britney and her kids, so maybe the ice is thawing a bit.”