Britney Spears is constantly posting on social media. Whether it's playing with knives or running nude on the beach, she seems to have plenty of material.
In her latest, now deleted, post, the pop star wrote about her love for no other than Janet Jackson. And, on top of that, a possible dig at her ex, Justin Timberlake. TMZ reported this story.
Britney Spear's post about Janet Jackson
The post had an image of Janet from her 1993 album, Janet. With it was a lengthy caption about her admiration for the recording artist.
“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive…” Spears wrote. “She's always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life (rose emoji).”
The singer then added, “Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine.”
Part of the message may be aimed at Timberlake due to his recent NYC gig where he told a crowd he wouldn't apologize to “f***ing nobody.” Immediately after the statement, he went into the song Cry Me A River, which is known to be about the two ladies.
In case you missed it, Janet and Justin performed in the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime show. During it, he ripped her costume, and one of her breasts popped out. He mentioned it was a bit oopsy, but we're not sure about that.
As for Spears, she went through some stuff with him as well. Just read her latest memoir.
So, whether it was just a heartfelt message or a dig at Justin, we'll probably never know. It's just odd that Britney Spears deleted it. Maybe it was by accident, like one of those Oops…I did it again moments.