Ben Affleck is questioned about the alleged kiss between him and Britney Spears years ago after she mentioned it on Instagram.

Ben Affleck is not trying to recollect the past, especially an alleged incident with him and Britney Spears in the past. The actor was asked about the viral throwback photo the pop singer posted writing that she and Affleck “made out” in the past. A TMZ reporter asked about the photo and the actor who was previously smiling suddenly seemed to change and ignored the reporter and drove off.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!” she wrote under a black and white photo. “He’s such an amazing actor.”

“Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot,” she added, before teasing that she wanted to share “the story that happened before that.”

“Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl,” she concluded.

Britney Spears shares throwback photo with Ben Affleck and reveals she made out with him in 1999: “Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl 🤓😏 !!!” pic.twitter.com/HmksHJYrBZ — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) February 7, 2024

Fans Think They're Getting A Part Two Of Britney Spears' Memoir Amid Viral Ben Affleck Photo

Shortly after the post got some traction, Spears deleted the photo from her Instagram. Fans were wondering if she would release a new book and tell more about the story. Spears released The Woman in Me last year and has sold over one million copies.

The memoir makes an account of her historic career, explosive love life, and harrowing conservatorship all from her viewpoint for the first time.

“Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” she said. “After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life,” she told PEOPLE prior to the book's Oct. 24 release.

“It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me,” she says. “No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present, and future.”

If there were a part two to Spears' memoir, it wouldn't be surprising if she brought up Alleck as she had no issue giving fans the inside details of her marriages and high-profile relationship with Justin Timberlake. Currently, there is no official word on whether a part two is even in the works.