Britney Spears, the pop icon whose influence transcends music, has unwittingly become the savior of Hand Prop Room, a renowned Hollywood prop house that was struggling financially. A viral video of Spears' mesmerizing knife dance not only captivated the internet but also breathed new life into the struggling business.

The viral video, in which Spears masterfully danced with fake knives, quickly gained traction on social media, drawing millions of views and sparking a wave of interest in her performance. In a recent post, Britney Spears cleared up the flame that revolved around the knives that looked a little too real for audiences and expressed their concerns through social media. She revealed that she was simply inspired by Shakira's VMA performance hence the performance.

In the post, she explained that the knives were fake and were from Hand Prop Room. The prop business had been struggling due to the writers' and actors' strikes this year and thank Britney for being a part of the reason why their rental sales have gone up 50% as reported by TMZ. In fact, according to TMZ, Hand Prop Room has since then been pumping Britney Spears music in the store in tribute for her name-dropping the store.

Britney Spears' unexpected role in saving Hand Prop Room serves as a testament to the unpredictable ways in which art and entertainment can impact various facets of the industry. Her viral knife dance not only entertained the masses but also revitalized a cherished institution, demonstrating the far-reaching influence of music and pop culture on businesses and communities.