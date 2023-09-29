Britney Spears, the pop icon known for her electrifying performances, has recently caused a stir on social media with her mesmerizing yet concerning knife dance routine. The video of Spears dancing with fake knives swiftly went viral, leaving fans and onlookers both amazed and curious. In response to the fascination and questions surrounding her performance, Spears took to social media to provide some insight into her artistic expression.

In an Instagram post, Britney Spears acknowledged that she “spooked everyone with the last post” but confirmed that the knives were fake. “These are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives,” the pop star penned.

The “Toxic” singer further reassured her fans that they need not worry or “call the police.” The worry came from fans who worry on her mental state due to Britney Spears' recent divorce and the trials she went through during her years of stardom. Putting yourself in the face of danger for fun is often a cry for help which is what led her fanbase to rush to their theories.

Britney Spears explains in her caption that the dance didn't just come from anywhere but was actually inspired by one of her “favorite performers,” Shakira. “Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼,” she closes. Once fans were able to put things together, they did notice that her dance was similar to Sakira's knife dance during her 2023 VMAs performance.

Sometimes it just goes to show that it's important to take a step away and take a look at everything from a different angle. Spears went through a lot but her responses have proven that she is getting better and continues to showcase her creativity through these short dance clips on her social media.