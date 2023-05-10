Britney Spears has had a free life (sort of) since her conservatorship ended in November 2021, but it seems that freedom comes with a price. The pop icon has reportedly developed a caffeine addiction that keeps her awake for days and it could be an effect of mental illness. The 41-year-old singer consumes Red Bull, Celsius, coffee, and dandelion tea “by the gallon” and “almost nonstop,” according to TMZ, which is producing a documentary about Spears that will air on Monday. Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that Spears sometimes stays up for three consecutive days due to her excessive caffeine intake.

Dr. Drew Pinsky, an addiction medicine specialist, and media personality, explained to TMZ that people with mental illnesses often crave the high they get from caffeine, but it’s not healthy or great for them. He said that caffeine can worsen the symptoms of bipolar disorder, a diagnosis linked to Spears.

The documentary, titled Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, will also explore other aspects of Spears’ life after the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship, which was imposed on her by her now-estranged father Jamie Spears following her public breakdown in 2007. You can take a peep at the trailer below.

Britney Spears trends as many react to the trailer of a new documentary about the pop star from TMZ titled “Britney Spears – The Price of Freedom” (🎥: @Fox) pic.twitter.com/NsOW5SDX8t — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) May 9, 2023

The TV special will reveal details about Spears’ marriage to Sam Asghari, a personal trainer and actor who is 12 years younger than her. TMZ’s managing editor Fabian Garcia claimed that Spears once “got physical” with Asghari, while executive producer Harvey Levin alleged that their marriage is in “deep trouble.”

The documentary will also expose some of the concerns that those closest to Spears have about her well-being and safety. It will reveal some of the advice that her caretakers gave during the conservatorship, such as to “keep knives away from her.”

Spears has been the subject of several documentaries in recent years, mostly focusing on her conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement that supported her fight for freedom. However, she had no involvement in any of them and has expressed her displeasure with some of them.

Spears is also working on an autobiography, which is expected to be explosive and controversial. However, reports say there’s a delay due to the fears among the celebrities mentioned in the book.

Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom will air on Monday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.