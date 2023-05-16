Britney Spears has family in her corner for once. Her husband Sam Asghari criticized a documentary about her life after her conservatorship, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom. The documentary aired on Monday, and it cities primarily unnamed sources. Spears and Asghari didn’t even participate in it, according to CNN.

“The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife’s behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that’s why I don’t talk as much,” Sam Asghari said on Instagram. “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting.”

Asghari continued, “How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine and then all of a sudden, after 15 years, when she’s free after all [that] gaslighting and all those things that went down, now you’re gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story?”

He concluded, “No. That’s also disgusting, so don’t do that.”

It’s important to remember that often times unnamed sources can be cited as fact, when it’s not the case. Sources aren’t reliable sources of information. Unless it comes from the horse’s mouth (or the reps for the horse), information from ‘sources’ should be taken with a grain of salt.