Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me is an emotional story, that may cover anywhere from the pop stars rise to fame to the 13 year conservatorship. Spears has lived an unimaginable life, and a glimpse of that comes to shelves October 24, per E! News.

“OK guys, so I just got finished with my book,” Spears said in a video posted to Instagram July 11. “It's coming out very soon. I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done. So you guys better like it. And if you don't, that's cool too.”

“I'm outta here,” the singer said. “So, bye guys. Hope you like the book.”

Spears announced the news of her memoir earlier in July. “It's coming…My story on my terms at last,” she wrote on Instagram. “Are you ready?”

What exactly will be covered in her memoir is unclear, but what's clear is that it's Spears' point of view. The publisher Gallery Books gave readers an idea of what's to come. The teased the book as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court,” a press release from Gallery Books shared. “The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others.”

The statement continued that the memoir “reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. With remarkable candor and humor, Spears's groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me comes to shelves October 24.