Britney Spears has a new love of her life. The pop star shared that she has a new puppy whose name is Snow.

“Introducing Snow … the new addition to the family,” Britney captioned the video she shared in a video on Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 23). “It's her world and we just live in it 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️!!!”

In the video, Snow can be seen running around and Spears is heard saying “Let me show them how tiny you are.” When Snow was enjoying her pacifier she was seen rolling around in the pop star's large comfy bed.

While Snow is a new addition to the “Circus” singer's family, her relationship with her estranged husband Sam Asghari is what has been making headlines this past week. On August 16, Asghari announced that he and pop icon would be going their separate ways. The next day, he broke his silence on the matter asking for those to give the former couple some space and be respectful during this difficult time.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

The two had been married for 13 months. Spears spoke on the matter via Instagram on Friday (August 18).

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she captionedInstagram post. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

The singer and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video and made their relationship official in 2017. The couple got married to Asghari on June 9, 2022. The pop star was previously married to Jason Alexander in January of 2004 but only for 55 hours. She then married Kevin Federline 10 months later in October 2004. They share two sons together: Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline