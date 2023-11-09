Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are the besties we never knew we needed. Mahomes posted a fun night out with the singer.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift becoming friends was not on our 2023 bingo card, but we love it here. Mahomes posted several snaps of she and her knew BFF on Instagram after what looked to be a successful girls night out. In the photo, Swift had her arm around Mahomes while holding a champagne glass. They were posing with two other friends as well with a red brick background behind them. Brittany Mahomes kept the caption simple with the champagne emoji and some sparkles. In the next photo, the girls playfully take a sip out of their glasses.

Fans were also loving the fact that all the girls are hanging out.

“THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF KANSAS CITY.” one fan wrote.

Another fan hyped up their girls night out writing, “SWIFT & MAHOMES finally a photo on your IG! Love this. And your entire girl gang. All of you r so beautiful and ooze happiness!!! Love it.”

“Casually breaking the internet,” another fan wrote.

It's no secret why Swift is hanging out with Mahomes as her husband is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, where the singer has been romantically linked to the QB's bestie and tight end Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Break The Internet With Kiss

This was not the only photo that sent fans in a frenzy. Back in October, Swift and Kelce, who have been fueling romance rumors for several weeks, showed a little PDA after the tight end's Oct. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The photo showed Kelce and Swift alongside the tight end's teammate Mecole Hardman Jr., and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon.

Fans couldn't get enough of that photo either.

“Awwwww Taylor swift say that’s her man now,” another fan chimed in.

“TWO BARBIES AND THEIR KENS!!! beautiful queenssss,” a fan wrote shouting out the two couples.

Take a look at the photo between Brittany and Taylor here.