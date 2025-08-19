Social media personality Logan Paul got married to Nina Agdal, and the two had a lavish wedding recently. The former WWE United States Champion broke his silence after the “best weekend” of his life.

He posted a collection of photos and videos from the wedding weekend. In the second slide, Paul shared a picture of himself with his wife, Agdal, and their baby girl, Esme. His groomsmen included his brother, Jake Paul, and Mike Majlak.

“Best weekend of my life, I hope I never come down,” Paul began in his caption. “To make unforgettable and everlasting memories with the people you love most is truly the greatest blessing humans can experience.

“God delivered in every way. This wedding was the perfect way to kick off the rest of our lives [Nina Agdal]. I love you and our beautiful baby girl Esme so[,] so much. Let's make more babies,” he continued.

When did Logan Paul and Nina Agdal get married?

Paul and Agdal got married on August 15, 2025, in Lake Como, Italy. This was the same location where they got engaged, which they announced in July 2023.

They started dating in 2022. However, before Paul and Agdal's relationship, the former was involved with Jessica Serfaty , Alissa Violet, Olga Safari, and Corinna Kopf.

Agdal is a Danish model. She gained fame for her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She appeared on the 50th anniversary cover of the magazine in 2014. Agdal gave birth to her first child with Paul in September 2024.

Paul is currently one of WWE's top Superstars. He is part of the Friday Night SmackDown roster. Throughout his young career in wrestling, Paul has won the United States Championship once, holding it for 273 days before losing it to LA Knight at SummerSlam in August 2024.

Recently, Paul has been feuding with top stars like John Cena and Cody Rhodes. His next match will be against Cena at Clash in Paris on August 31.