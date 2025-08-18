If you hope to book former WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett following their release on August 10, 2025, you may have to pay a pretty penny.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Kross and Scarlett are asking for a “very high price tag” to book them for independent wrestling shows.

He did not give an exact number, but Kross and Scarlett are evidently sure of what they bring to the table. While Kross has previously stated that his release was not a “work” (or a part of a storyline), this has led to some speculation. A source told the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that they didn't believe they were gone from WWE due to their booking fee.

One would think Kross and his wife would want to be booked and busy immediately. Putting your price tag “very high” limits the number who can actually book you.

WWE released Karrion Kross and Scarlett in August 2025

On August 10, 2025, Kross and Scarlett's WWE contracts expired, and they were not re-signed. Kross has been vocal about the negotiations (or lack thereof) with the company prior to his release.

It sounds like WWE did not give him an offer until right before his contract expired. However, they only offered one to him, not his wife. After questioning that, they rescinded their offer to the former NXT Champion.

His last match took place during the second night of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam on August 3, 2025. Afterward, Kross and Scarlett were seen giving fans high-fives as they left MetLife Stadium.

Since then, Kross has not been seen. Sami Zayn told him that their business was through following their SummerSlam match. Fans will have to wait and see if they end up coming back.

Some speculate that they aren't actually released from the company. WWE likes to infuse real-life elements into storylines. Perhaps they went back to the negotiating table and worked something out, and now they are milking it for publicity and speculation. The other option is that Kross and Scarlett really are gone.

They made their initial return to WWE in August 2022 after they were released the year prior. Kross immediately feuded with Drew McIntyre. He also shared the ring with the likes of Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Bobby Lashley.