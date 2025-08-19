Colorado State track and field star and WWE star Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, flexed on her haters in a new social media post.

Lesnar took to Instagram to post a video. Above her, she wrote something that presumably was said to her. “But they talk behind your back,” it read.

She then turned to the camera, dismissing the comment, and flexed, showing off her back muscles. Her caption doubled down on her dismissal of the notion. “Was made for lifting,” she wrote, “Not listening.”

Who is WWE star Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar?

Like her father, Lesnar is a standout athlete. She is currently a part of Colorado State University's track and field team. In 2024, Lesnar became the NCAA indoor champion in the shot put, and she won the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2025.

Recently, she hard-launched a relationship with San Francisco 49ers guard Drew Moss, who previously attended Colorado State as well.

Her father, Brock Lesnar, recently made his way back to WWE. He had been on a two-year hiatus after he was named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

However, his hiatus came to an abrupt end in 2025 at SummerSlam. After John Cena's epic main event against Cody Rhodes, Lesnar's music hit. The “Beast Incarnate” made his way to the ring, and he delivered an F5 to Cena before leaving.

Now, he appears set to feud with Cena at some point in the near future. It won't be at Clash in Paris, though, which will take place on August 31. Cena will face Logan Paul in a singles match at the event.

Throughout his WWE career, Lesnar is a 10-time world champion. He has also won the King of the Ring tournament (in 2002) and Money in the Bank in 2019. He is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner (2003, 2022).

Additionally, he is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. He had two successful title defenses before losing it to Cain Velasquez by technical knockout. Lesnar has not fought in UFC since 2016. His last fight was against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016.