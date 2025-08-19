After the Women's World Champion Naomi announced she was pregnant during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch roasted her for the announcement years after doing it herself.

Lynch took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to a video clip of Naomi and Jimmy Uso's appearance on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? podcast. “How irresponsible getting pregnant as a champion,” Lynch replied.

Of course, this was all likely done in good fun. Lynch is playing a heel in WWE, so it appears she was continuing that persona online.

Both Naomi and Becky Lynch have been pregnant while in WWE

It is also notable that Lynch made a similar announcement. In 2020, Lynch relinquished the RAW Women's Championship after holding it for 399 days due to her pregnancy.

15 months later, she returned to the company at SummerSlam as a heel. She attacked Bianca Belair, beating her in a quick match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Her reign would last until WrestleMania 38, where she lost to Belair.

Currently, Lynch is the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion. She beat Lyra Valkyria for the title, and she has not looked back since.

Naomi was the reigning Women's World Champion when she made her pregnancy announcement. It was her third reign as champion, and it came to an abrupt end after about a month.

She won the belt from Iyo Sky at Evolution on July 13, 2025. Earlier in the night, Naomi had lost a match to Jade Cargill, likely ending their feud.

However, Naomi had won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match a month earlier. She cashed in her contract later that night while Sky was defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. At SummerSlam, Naomi had a successful title defense against Sky and Ripley in a triple threat match.

Naomi is having one of the most successful runs of her career. She turned heel earlier in the year during her storyline with Cargill. She underwent a drastic character shift, and the results have been successful.

Hopefully, all goes well during her maternity leave. She will be back sometime in the future, and she will likely be vying to regain the Women's World Championship.