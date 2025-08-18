Former Women's World Champion and WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been out for two months with a shoulder injury, but a timeline for her return may have been revealed.

Fans should be happy to hear that Morgan will soon undergo an evaluation to check on her progress in rehab. According to PWInsider, there is hope within the company that she could target an early 2026 return.

A specific date was not specified, but if all goes well, she will be back in the ring in a matter of months. She was on the run of a lifetime before her injury derailed her momentum.

When will Liv Morgan return to WWE from injury?

If Morgan really is ready to go in early 2026, a Royal Rumble return could make sense. The 2026 iteration of the annual event is set to take place in January 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time.

Of course, Royal Rumble matches are traditionally a vehicle for high-profile returns. Superstars who are injured or recently re-signed have come back at the event in the past.

Morgan has done this in the past. She returned at the 2024 Royal Rumble after a hiatus due to another shoulder injury. Morgan did not win, finishing as the runner-up for the second year in a row. Perhaps this will be her time to win the battle royal.

Her injury occurred during the June 16, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. Morgan was set to face Kairi Sane in a singles match. Seconds after the bell rang, Morgan was tripped and landed awkwardly on her arm. She was taken backstage, and Sane was named the winner as a result.

The injury required surgery, so Morgan is currently rehabbing her ailment. Her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, recently told ClutchPoints that all is going well with rehab.

“Liv's doing great,” Mysterio said. “She's doing rehab three to four times a week. Her shoulder's doing good, [and] stitches from the surgery are coming out soon. So, yeah, she's doing good.”

At the time, Morgan was one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions with Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez. Roxanne Perez has since taken Morgan's spot, and Morgan's reign with Rodriguez lasted 70 days. It was their record-setting fourth Women's Tag Team Championship reign.

In January 2025, Morgan's Women's World Championship reign ended after over 200 days. She lost it to Rhea Ripley during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere.