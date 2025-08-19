Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert is fueling romance rumors with Madison Beer.

Beer is widely known in music for songs “Reckless,” “Make You Mine,” and her debut single “Melodies.” The singer and songwriter was discovered by Justin Bieber in 2012 when the pop star shared her YouTube cover of Etta James' “At Last.”

Now, the singer is making headlines for allegedly dating Herbert. The NFL star was spotted at a music video shoot alongside the singer.

In the photo, Beer is wearing a white dress with Herbert in a navy blue long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and a baseball cap with his back to the camera.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer together was not on my 2025 bingo card pic.twitter.com/nVGyF3YnFf — El Tizzon (@xurokii) August 18, 2025

It's unclear what Beer was shooting as she hasn't released a new song this year. Last year, she dropped “15 Minutes,” and “Make You Mine,” which both already have music videos.

Regardless of why the two linked up, fans are loving the possibility of Beer and Herbert being a couple. Fans ran to the comment section to express their excitement for their alleged romance.

“Sorry Lamar, Justin Herbert just took the spot for best Qb in the league,” one fan wrote referring to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“He just shot up my draft board,” another fan wrote.

A fan threw shade at the Chargers and the Buffalo Bills for never winning a Super Bowl: “Just like Josh Allen, it’s his only chance of getting a ring….”

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer dating history

While Herbert and Beer have not confirmed a romance, the Chargers quarterback's dating history has been pretty underwraps. He was rumored to be romantically linked to sports reporter Taylor Bisciotti in 2021 but they never confirmed a relationship, according to the U.S. Sun.

Beer was linked to Vine star Jack Gilinsky and they dated from 2015 to 2017. They broke up after an audio clip of Gilinsky allegedly verbally abusing her. She later had a casual fling with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in 2017. She then dated club promoter Zack Bia from 2018 to 2019.

The singer then met Hype House star Nick Austin in 2020 and a breakup has never been officially reported even after they unfollowed one another on Instagram. At the time of this writing Austin and Beer do not follow one another but Beer and Herbert don't follow one another on Instagram.