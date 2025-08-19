After days of speculation, WWE star Naomi has announced that she is pregnant with her first child with her husband, fellow wrestler Jimmy Uso.

She made the announcement during the August 18, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Naomi, the reigning Women's World Champion, made her way to the ring to address her status.

RAW general manager Adam Pearce gave an emotional Naomi the floor. After soaking in the crowd, she then addressed the elephant in the room. “This is hard to say, guys, but just take a look at the [jumbo]tron for me, please,” she said.

A clip from Naomi and Uso's recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? podcast played. Uso was the one who made the announcement, saying, “We need y'all to proceed with caution because there's a baby on board!”

The crowd erupted when Uso revealed the news. Pearce then said he was “happy” for her, which set Naomi — now back in character — off. She was not going to just relinquish the championship she just won.

“You know what, Adam? I bet you are happy for me. But you know what? This ain't my first time relinquishing a title. I handed it back the first time, but this time, I ain't handing you s**t,” she fired back. “My hormones are jumping like a disco; this ain't the time nor place, so I advise you to get the hell out of my face.”

She then quipped that the women's locker room should be “thanking one person” for Naomi being pregnant. Otherwise, they “wouldn't have a chance to take this title off of me.”

“I was about to walk y'all like a dog all year long,” Naomi quipped. “I was gonna put you helpers in the ground. But thanks to Big Jim — he likes to Netflix and chill if you know what I mean.”

The Philadelphia WWE crowd started chanting, “You deserve it,” as she neared the end of her promo. Ultimately, Naomi is happy because now the Bloodline will have another member.

“On the bright side, I guess the Bloodline continues, baby!” Naomi joked.

Naomi concluded her segment by laying the WWE Women's World Championship in the middle of the ring. The crowd chanted, “Baby Uso,” as she gave a stark warning to the women's locker room.

“I'm gonna leave my title here, and I'm gonna give you helpers nine months and some change to do whatever you wanna do with my title,” she said. “And even if I've gotta come back breastfeeding with my baby in my arm, I'm coming back to pick up where I left off. And whoever has that title when I do, I strongly advise you to proceed with caution.”