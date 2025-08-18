Fanatics Sportsbook is going all out for their latest promotional videos, as they recruited former LSU gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne for their latest ads.

The first ad sees Dunne explaining what switching to Fanatics Sportsbook entails while in a bathtub. “Fanatics blows every other sportsbook out of the water,” she says.

“If you're betting on football with Fanatics, you're either winning or winning money back in FanCash,” she concludes. “Think your sportsbook beats all that? Sorry to burst your bubble.”

In the second ad, Dunne is eating a turkey leg while explaining Fair Play. “Our Fair Play insurance now protects your pro football bets from all first half injuries,” she explains. “Why risk it if you don't have to? Shave your legs, people.”

Fanatics Sportsbook is the latest brand to collaborate with Livvy Dunne. She is a former gymnast at LSU, and her boyfriend is Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, so the partnership works on several levels.

“As a proud member of the Fanatics family, I’m excited to partner with Fanatics Sportsbook to welcome more people into the sports world in a fresh way,” Dunne said of the partnership. “It’s easy to use, genuinely fun, and makes the whole experience feel more like being part of the game.”

Dunne seemingly compared the bathtub advertisement to Margot Robbie in The Big Short. Robbie had a famous scene in a bathtub, and Dunne reposted stills of it on her Instagram Stories.

Who is Livvy Dunne?

Dunne is a former gymnast and a social media star. Before joining LSU's team in 2020, Dunne was part of the US Junior Women's National Team in 2017.

She then spent five years with LSU before retiring in 2025. In 2024, Dunne used her fifth year of eligibility that the NCAA made available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That served as the final season of her career after she suffered a knee injury.

Outside of her athletic career, Dunne became a social media sensation. Her TikTok account has over eight million followers, and her posts have garnered over 481 million likes. Her Instagram page is similarly successful with over 5.4 million followers.