Offset is letting his new song do the talking to clarify where he stands with his relationship with Cardi B.

The Migos rapper is giving fans a bit of insight into his upcoming album, Kiari. The album is titled after the rapper's legal name, Kiari Cephus, and the Atlanta-bred rapper recently shared the inspiration behind the closing track, “Move On.”

“It’s about moving on peacefully,” Offset told the Associated Press in an interview published Aug. 16. “That’s what the message is supposed to be.”

“It’s all love and peace,” he added before referencing his former marriage with Cardi B. “I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with.”

“It was great while it lasted,” he continued. “That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

This follows Offset taking accountability for messing up in his relationship with Cardi. The couple got married in 2017, and Cardi filed for divorce for the second time last year. She first filed for divorce from the rapper in 2020 but later dropped it.

“I f—ed up… I gotta acknowledge that and then get back on the journey,” the Migos rapper said in a conversation with Ebro. “I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen.”

In an interview with Joe Budden's podcast, he said that he doesn't want to trash Cardi on the album.

“It’s therapy. I ain’t doing that on the album. The shots, I ain’t doing that,” he claimed on Joe Budden's podcast. “I might speak on life situations, but I’m not doing that. That ain’t the way to do it. There’s too much involved, family, kids. That s—t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain’t on that, but I’ll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things.”

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs dating

While Offset has shared he's moving on — the Migos rapper is dating model Melanie Jayda — Cardi is in a new relationship with Stefon Diggs.

It's unclear when Diggs and Cardi began their romance but the couple began fueling dating rumors last fall. In June, Cardi posted her first photo of the New England Patriots star from when they spent time together on a yacht in Miami. The photo is no longer on her Instagram profile but the two have both responded to breakup rumors.

Cardi has also subtly spoken about her past relationship with Offset and the affect it had on her mental health.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her fans on X in June. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

During the course of their relationship, Offset was accused of infidelity several times.

In the Spaces session, Cardi shared that, “Dating is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody,” she said.

Kiari comes out on Friday (Aug. 22) and Cardi's highly-anticipated sophomore album Am I the Drama? on Sept. 19.