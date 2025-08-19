The WAGs life is not easy, but Olivia “Livvy” Dunne loves that Taylor Swift can relate.

WAGs (wives and girlfriends of sports stars) lifestyle is often glamorized on social media, but recently Swift went viral for jokingly speaking out about sports fans not wanting to see her on their television, which prompted a response from Dunne.

The former NCAA athlete reposted Swift telling her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast last week, “I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens — it’s more of me.”

Dunne responded with a laughing emoji to Swift on her Instagram Story post, and shared to Page Six that the singer “takes the heat a lot worse” than she does.

Dunne has been dating Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes since August 2023, around the same time that Swift and Travis began their love story.

“I mean, the bigger you are, the more people you have trying to tear you down,” the former LSU gymnast told the outlet. “It just really resonated with me. It’s a unique position to be in. And I think for some people, women in sports is uncomfortable for some reason.”

Dunne shared that she also shared that she looks to Swift balancing her success alongside Travis' and how she handles haters making negative remarks about her or her relationship.

“[Taylor] has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well,” Dunne told the publication. “And she has her own success and I have my own success, so I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates. Being with a professional athlete in itself is difficult because they’re always traveling.”

Beyond Swift's relationship with Travis, Dunne “admire[s]” the fact that the singer is a “savvy business woman” and that her “work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable.”