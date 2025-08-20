Sometimes you just need a home-cooked meal, and Klay Thompson already is asking for seconds of Megan Thee Stallion's catfish.

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper shared a video of Thompson eating her catfish and spaghetti on three separate occasions.

“Out of everything I’ve cooked for him so far he keeps asking for spaghetti and catfish,” Megan captioned the video.

Megan shared that it was the first time Dallas Mavericks' star had the combination for dinner.

“So Klay had never had spaghetti and catfish together before, and ever since the first time I made it for him, he ask me for this s—t like every week,” Megan claimed.

“So good, flawless,” Thompson said as he sat down on the couch after taking a bite.

In another clip, Thompson called the meal the “best thing” he's ever had.

“It is the best thing I’ve ever tasted. My favorite meal’s catfish, spaghetti and Hawaiian rolls and it just goes down,” Thompson said.

The four-time NBA champion gushed over Megan's meal in another clip after she poured him some red wine to go along with the dinner.

“It was amazing,” Thompson said smiling. “Didn’t stand a chance. My favorite meal, who would’ve thought? Catfish, spaghetti and some red sauce.”

Fans loved their dinner vlog with many commenting well wishes for the couple.

“Yall are just so cute! I love seeing Meg so happy and cared for,” a fan wrote in the comment section.

“Oh this gonna have him stuck,” another fan commented.

Another fan jokingly said, “Klay about to put on that Freshman 15.”

“Meg, keep saying you need your own cooking show, ‘Cooking With Megan,'” another fan suggested.

Megan Thee Stallion hard launch their relationship Klay Thompson

It's unclear how long the couple has been dating but Thompson and Megan hard-launched their relationship in July when the rapper posted selfies of herself laying by the pool. Fans zoomed in and speculated that Thompson was in a pool chair in the background. Thompson confirmed their romance rumors with some photos of his own which featured an image of him kissing Megan in an Instagram photo dump and since then, the couple has been bringing their fans along into their date adventures.

So far, the couple has hit the gym, golf course, gone fishing together, and more. However, prior to those dates, they made their red carpet debut at Megan's inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. Thompson told reporters that he was “honored” to support Megan during this big moment.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world,” Thompson told Us Weekly outside of the gala that took place at Gotham Hall in New York City.

He continued, “This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

@usweekly Klay Thompson couldn’t stop gushing over Megan Thee Stallion at the NYC Gala and honestly, we get it. 🥹 Tap the link in our bio for the full details. ♬ original sound – Us Weekly – Us Weekly

Megan also gushed about her boyfriend sharing that he's different from anyone she has dated in the past.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared with Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

“I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me,” she added.