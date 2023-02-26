Tennis icon Serena Williams and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner were honored by the NAACP Image Awards yesterday.

Williams, who retired last year after dominating women’s tennis for over two decades, received the Jackie Robinson Sports Award that goes to a person whose “high achievement in athletics along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement” qualifies them for it.

“I’m incredibly humbled to be amongst some of the greatest names in today’s culture, celebrating those who promote equity through creative endeavors,” Williams, who is 41 years old, said after receiving the honor. “Together, we are a team of trailblazers, and we represent what is possible, when you truly believe in yourself, and your potential, and follow your life and passion.”

Griner and her wife, Cherelle, were introduced by Queen Latifah, who said to the crowd, “back home, back here with us tonight where she belongs, our sis, Brittney Griner.”

“I want to thank everyone,” Griner told the audience. “Let’s fight to bring home every American detained overseas.”

Griner spent nearly 10 months in Russian prison after she was arrested for carrying a small amount of cannabis oil at an airport as she attempted to go back to the United States. Normally, such offense would only result in a small fine but the Russian government used her as a political pawn in the early stages of the Russian-Ukraine war. She was deemed “wrongfully detained” by the United States government, who eventually negotiated a prisoner swap last December.

Griner signed a one-year deal to return to the Mercury this upcoming WNBA season.