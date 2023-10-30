Phoenix Mercury’s center player Brittney Griner has something new to add to her trophy shelf — the WNBA’s season-long WNBA Cares Community Assist Award. The accolade is given to players who are doing impactful work in their communities. The league announced Oct. 27 that Griner was the recipient.

Griner, who made her return to the WNBA after a 10-month detention in Russia, has been actively involved in advocating for the safe return of individuals wrongfully detained abroad, as reported by Ben Pickman of The Athletic. She has worked closely with the Mercury and the Bring Our Families Home campaign, shining a light on over 60 public American wrongful detention cases.

During the season, she met with family members of detainees more than once, and she got the Mercury and other WNBA teams involved in setting up places at games where fans could write letters of support. A mural featuring individuals considered to be wrongfully detained was unveiled near Phoenix’s Footprint Center, adding a visual and poignant reminder of the cause.

“I know the opportunity, privilege and responsibility I have to make a difference in the lives of others, and I’ll always remain committed to that,” Griner said in a league-issued release.

And it’s not just about advocacy for Brittney Griner. She’s also been doing work with her BG Heart & Sole Shoe Drive, a project she started back in 2016 to help out unhoused people in Phoenix by giving them shoes and other needed items. This season, they managed to give away nearly 3,000 pairs of shoes—the most they’ve ever done in a single season.

The WNBA is also pitching in, donating $20,000 to be shared between the BOFH campaign and the shoe drive.

Griner expressed gratitude for the award and emphasized the collective efforts of fans, the Phoenix Mercury organization, and the broader WNBA community in making a significant impact through her initiatives.

“I’m grateful to receive this recognition from the WNBA,” Griner said. “But even more grateful to the X-Factor fans, fans all around the league, and our Phoenix Mercury organization for working together this year to make a difference through my Heart and Sole Shoe Drive and Bring Our Families Home.”