Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner's comeback in the 2023 WNBA season was one for the ages. Although Griner missed the entire 2022 WNBA campaign because of her ordeal in Russia, she overcame insurmountable odds in her return.

In fact, Brittney Griner added another feather to her cap when she won the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award on Tuesday. Griner will share the accolade with the Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier. The latter also missed the 2022 NBA season because she gave birth to her first child, per TMZ Sports.

Brittney Griner Wins AP Comeback Player of The Year Honors After Russia Arrest https://t.co/YJl4DD7nHr — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 12, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The other Associated Press award winners on Tuesday include:

Breanna Stewart: Player of the Year

Alysha Clark: Sixth Woman of the Year

Stephanie White: Coach of the Year

Aliyah Boston: Rookie of the Year

Stewart paid Brittney Griner the ultimate compliment when she selected the Mercury center for her WNBA All-Star team on July 19. It was a fitting tribute to Griner's improbable journey.

“Through everything that she's been through…From where she was last year during All-Star (break) to this year now, it's been really amazing and really inspiring the way she's been able to handle herself on and off the court and now be someone who's using her platform for more than just herself…I just want to share the court with her and appreciate us being together,” Stewart said.

Spending almost 10 months in Russian prison took its toll on Brittney Griner. She sat out several games after the WNBA All-Star break to focus on her mental well-being.

Brittney Griner averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in her 10th season with the Mercury. Despite her best efforts, the Mercury finished with a league-worst 9-31 win-loss record.

Nevertheless, Brittney Griner is back with a vengeance. Congratulations to her on winning the AP Comeback Player of the Year award.