‘She is very nervous’: Brittney Griner on edge as critical date in detainment case draws closer

At this point, it’s almost as if most of us have become desensitized to the fact that WNBA star Brittney Griner continues to be detained in a Russian prison. It has been over eight months now since she’s been jailed for alleged possession of illegal drugs, and it now feels that her situation has become somewhat forgotten by the mainstream media.

The good news for the embattled Phoenix Mercury center is that her appeal date is coming up. Griner’s camp filed an appeal after she was sentenced to nine years in prison back in August for allegedly having hashish-laden vape oils in her possession as she entered Russia early this year. According to her lawyers, the 32-year-old is feeling understandably anxious as the crucial date draws closer (via Chris Bumbaca of USA TODAY):

“She is prepared for the appeal and is very nervous,” Griner’s legal team said in a series of statements released by her representatives.

Griner’s appeal will reportedly be heard by the court on Tuesday, and her camp believes that there should be a quick turnaround. Barring any unforeseen technical issues, a verdict should be reached on the same day.

“Brittney does not expect any miracles to happen, but hopes that the appeal court will hear the arguments of the defense and reduce the number of years,” her lawyers said.

It is worth noting that according to her legal team, Brittney Griner still remains to be strong amid this entire saga. Her attorneys have said that she’s been “very mentally strong and has a champion’s character.”

Our prayers continue to be with Griner and her family in these trying times.