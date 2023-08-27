BRIXITY is Devsisteres’ newest mobile game: a sandbox city-builder where players get to create by assembling “Brix” in an easy and effortless way. Here is everything you need to know about BRIXITY, including its release date as well as its gameplay and story details.

Everything you need to know about BRIXITY

BRIXITY is a mobile-exclusive game for iOS and Android devices, developed and published by South Korean gaming company Devsisters, best known for the CookieRun games.

Release Date: August 24, 2023

BRIXITY was released exclusively on iOS and Android on August 24, 2023. Players can now download and play the game through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The game is available in Korean, English, and Japanese languages at launch.

As part of its launch promotions, players can take part in a collaboration with Devsisters’ other game: CookieRun, by linking their accounts between the games. By playing through BRIXITY and completing promotional tasks, players can obtain various items, lobby skins, and bear jelly skins in CookieRun: Ovenbreak, whereas various items, BRIXITY-themed decorations, and castle skins can be obtained in CookieRun: Kingdom.

BRIXITY players can also obtain 2 CookieRun-themed blueprints and 5 types of special Cookie brix by completing the collab missions in the game.

Gameplay

BRIXITY is a relaxing game where players can use brick-like objects called “Brix” to assemble and build larger items. These items can range from animals to buildings which the player can use to build their city and restore Earth. Players can bring their creative visions to life brix-by-brix, either through the game-provided blueprints or through sheer imagination. Blueprints can also be created and shared between players freely online, opening the game to collaboration and sharing.

Players can also visit other players’ cities in a fully interactable third-person environment, either for tourism or for inspiration. Blueprints can also be purchased of buildings that players might want to have in their own cities. Finally, players can also leave ratings of the cities they visit and follow the players who created them.

Story

In the game, Earth collapsed some 500 years ago from neglect. Now, Humankind (referred to in the game as Pipos) retreated off-world until they developed a new technological wonder: the Brix. With this newfound technology, Pipos returned to Earth to rebuild the planet from the ground up, using the players’ creativity and design power. Each Pipo in the game i unique, with various interactions based on their personalities, appearances, and occupations.

To keep up with the latest promotions from Devsisters and in BRIXITY, be sure to follow them on their Twitter account. For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.