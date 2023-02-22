We are now officially just a little over a month away from WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. With this being Triple H’s first WrestleMania as head of creative for WWE, it’s shaping up to be one of the most memorable events in recent history.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is set to headline WrestleMania. So far, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka and Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley are the only other two matches that have been announced. Despite only announcing three matches so far, WWE has plenty of other matches planned for their biggest event of the year.

A few matches have been rumored for some time, and fans should expect to see those stories build up over the next few weeks. These matches include The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Austin Theory vs. John Cena, Edge vs. Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul. Intercontinental Champion Gunther is one superstar who doesn’t have a set direction right now.

Although Gunther is in the midst of one of the greatest Intercontinental Championship reigns in WWE history, nobody knows what WWE has lined up for him at WrestleMania this year. It will surely be one of the biggest matches on the card, considering WWE has been building up Gunther as the next big star in the company over the past few months.

Since being called up to the main roster, Gunther has been untouchable. He has not been pinned and has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 250 days. Gunther arguably had the match of the year against Sheamus last year at Clash at the Castle. He also broke the Royal Rumble record for time spent in the match at 71 minutes. Gunther has defended his Championship against superstars like Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and Madcap Moss. He hasn’t been on the roster for a year but has proven that he belongs on the main event scene.

It would be shocking if Gunther didn’t have a match against a big-named superstar at WrestleMania. Gunther has been one of the highlights of WWE television over the last few months. He has also single-handedly brought prestige back to the Intercontinental Championship. He could face Sheamus again and revisit their feud from months ago. Gunther could also face Drew McIntyre, another credible main eventer who could elevate Gunther to the next level. Or, WWE could have Gunther face both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania. These are two solid options, but WWE should pull out all the stops for Gunther this year.

During the Royal Rumble match, WWE teased a potential match between Gunther and “The Beast” brock lesnar. They had a faceoff during the match, leaving fans wondering if the two will meet again in the future.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

WrestleMania would be the perfect event to have a match between the two.

Brock Lesnar currently doesn’t have a match planned for WrestleMania this year. At Elimination Chamber, he lost to Bobby Lashley via disqualification, seemingly closing the door on that rivalry. On Raw this week, Omos surprisingly challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania. Who knows where that challenge will lead us. WWE could have Brock Lesnar work with Omos and help put him over, but they should have him do that with Gunther instead. We already saw the two face off once, and fans have been begging for this match for a while now. Whether he wins or loses, Gunther will come out of this match in a better position than before.

If this match does take place, Gunther should defeat Brock Lesnar. I say this considering it would most likely be for the Intercontinental Championship. Lesnar has never held a midcard title in his career, and I can’t imagine Lesnar winning one now. Lesnar is at a point in his career where he can lose a hundred times in a row and still be the most feared man on the WWE roster. Gunther needs a win like this over someone like Brock Lesnar. A win over Lesnar at WrestleMania would catapult Gunther into the main event scene and then some. Gunther even referred to Brock Lesnar as his “end boss.”

“So I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now, because that was just the real life confirmation, if that makes sense, that people are up for this.” Gunther enthusiastically said. “People portrayed me as like some sort of end boss character sometimes, and if I have an end boss, I think, Brock is the one.”

Gunther is on a trajectory to be a world champion in WWE very soon. WWE has done a phenomenal job naturally building him up to be one of the next biggest stars in the company. Gunther has everything it takes to be a star, and defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania would only prove that.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!